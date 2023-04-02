Home

Viral Dance Video: Desi Woman Grooves to Lata Mangeshkar’s Song Inside Delhi Metro, Netizens Cringe Hard – WATCH

A desi woman in salwar suit dances to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song inside the metro, netizens react - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: Metros are among the city’s most economical forms of transportation. Videos from the metro occasionally circulate on social media and elicit a range of reactions from viewers. Recently, a video of a desi woman dancing in a metro has left the netizens divided. In the viral video, the desi woman in a green salwar suit stood in the centre of the metro coach and danced to Tera Kaaran Mere Saajan by Lata Mangeshkar. She danced energetically to the popular Hindi track while lip-syncing the words. Several people inside Delhi metro’s coach sneaked a peek at her as she danced enthusiastically. The viral dance video was shared by Instagram user Sunita Mittal who has 1.6K followers and over 500 posts on her social media.

Many praised the woman’s confidence on social media after her performance, which was well-received. Some others expressed annoyance at the person dancing within the compartment, while others did not. One of the users commented, “Kya ho raha hai delhi metro mein, Ab bas reels banti hai.” Another annoyed user wrote, “Koi inko ban karo metro se.” The third one said, “Metro wale fine kardenge.”

Shockingly, several users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. They heaped praises on the woman’s energetic moves and on-point lip sync. One of the users said, “Bahut hi Sundar bahut hi Sundar bahut hi pyari video hai❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️.” Another user said, “Kya baat hai, superb performance.”

While the internet may be a terrific platform for showcasing one’s talents, it’s crucial to be mindful of others and proceed with caution. People should respect public spaces like the subway and be careful with their behaviour to not annoy others.

The viral video of a woman dancing inside the metro has 97.3K views, 4.7K likes and 192 comments.

