Viral Dance Video: DU Professors Join Students to Dance on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan,’ Shah Rukh Khan Approves! – Watch

Viral Dance Video: College life is every student’s fantasy come true, especially if you grew up watching Karan Johar’s movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of The Year. While this is not the case, in reality, students were delighted by a video of professors joining undergraduates for enthusiastic dance moves at a college affiliated with Delhi University. The commerce society of Jesus And Mary College in Delhi University hosted a flashmob inside their premises and the teachers joining their students are winning hearts on the internet. In the viral video, students energetically danced to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song from Pathaan. They were quickly joined by four professors who set the entire dancing floor on fire with the song’s hook step.

The viral video originally shared by JMC’s Department of Commerce on their Instagram handle captioned the video, “✨ Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23✨#instaflashmob #comacumen #doc #comsoc #jmc #du #dufest.”

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

The video went crazy viral on the internet, especially after the legend himself shared the video on his Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan captioned the video, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!”

Several users dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Humne kya galti ki hai? Hume aise kyu nhi milte ?🥲.” Another user wrote, “Aise professors toh ham bhi deserve karte hai 😩🤌🏽.” Many users heaped praises on a professor who wore a yellow-coloured saree and aced the hook step. One of the user said, “Steps to yellow sari wali madam ne kiye hain, baki sb to hwa me uchal rhe hai😂.” Another user wrote, “yellow saree lady = main character energy.”

The viral video has over 1M views, 120K likes and 500 plus comments on Instagram.

