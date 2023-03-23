Home

Viral

Viral Dance Video: Bride’s Sister in Black Saree Burns The Dance Floor on ‘Say Na Say Na’ – Watch

Viral Dance Video: A wedding is always a special occasion for the bride-groom and the entire family. But do you know what makes it even more special? Some amazing performances by loved ones. Recently, the bride’s sister set the whole internet on fire with energetic moves on ‘Say Na Say Na.’ In the viral dance video, the bride’s sister wore a stunning black saree and hells grooved energetically to Priyanka Chopra’s song. The audience standing near the DJ cheered loud for the girl. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Bride’s sister dance 😮 wait till last.”

The dance video was originally shared by Prerna Pandey on her Instagram handle and captioned, “Living my bollywood moment! Song: Say na say na. Desi girl.” The video was then reshared by Liberty Studio on their Instagram handle with over 48K followers and 133 posts.

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty Studio (@liberty_digital_studio_sonipat)

The viral dance video of the bride’s sister has 7.5M views, 384K likes and 708 comments. Desi users dropped heart-eye, fire and clap emoticons in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Now this was amazing😍😍🔥🔥🔥Faaltu m wo green suit wali viral hogai from mera dil ye pukare aaja.” Another user said, “Sab kuch to shuru se bich tak tha 🔥🔥🔥 bawaaallllll❤️❤️❤️.” The third user wrote, “Mana padega saree pahn ke bhi bohot acha 👏🔥😍dance kar rahi hai or me to kar he nhi paati🥲🤧.”

Say Na Say Na is a smash hit song featuring Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan from the 2005 movie Bluffmaster. The song was a huge hit when it came out and continues to be a favourite during till date. Robert Uhlmarash and Johan Bejerholm, who were also among the composers along with Aneela Mirza, collaborated on the song’s lyrics. Vishal-Shekhar and Sameeruddin wrote the lyrics of Say Na Say Na.

