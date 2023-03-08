Home

Viral Dance Video: Hania Amir Grooves to ‘Naatu Naatu’ in Sharara And Sneakers, Indians Are All Heart! – WATCH

Hania Amir smoothly performed the hook steps of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' in the viral dance video from a Pakistani celebration - WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR gained immense recognition soon after the Oscar nomination. The groovy track made several people break a leg and once again an energetic dance performance on Naatu Naatu has won the internet. A dance video of Pakistani actress Hania Amir dancing to Naatu Naatu is going viral on the internet. In the viral dance video, Hania made jaws drop with her energetic dance moves on Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu‘. She managed to impress her fans and followers in a glamorous sharara set and white sneakers. She finished her look with gajra phool and maang tika. The viral dance video was reshared by a wedding photography page – The Wedding Bridge on their Instagram handle. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Hania Amir breaking the dance floor at #umerkidua 😍.”

Hania Amir’s dance video went viral in no time with her fans and followers dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Indians and Pakistanis both responded to the viral dance video. One of the users wrote, “Her charm is infectious.” One of the users from India wrote, “Indian gaano ka crazy.” Another user said, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well ❤️.” The third one wrote, “Pakistani wedding+ indian song 💗💫.” The fourth one commented, “Love the way how she is enjoying the song and her dance moves is so energetic it’s very rare to see any celebrities to dance freely on functions 🔥👏.”



Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has already transcended borders. MM Keeravani’s composition Naatu Naatu has received an Oscar nomination in the Best Music for original song category. The song also won significant honours including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards.

The viral dance video of Hania Amir has over 6M views, 755K likes and over 1.2K comments.

