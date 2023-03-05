Home

Viral

Viral Dance Video: Japanese Women Dance to ‘Dola Re Dola’ in Bengali Sarees, Desis Say ‘Waah!’ – WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Japanese Women Dance to ‘Dola Re Dola’ in Bengali Sarees, Desis Say ‘Waah!’ – WATCH

Two Japanese women broke the internet with their energetic dance moves on Aishwarya Rai-Madhuri Dixit's song 'Dola Re Dola' from the movie Devas - Watch viral dance video!

Viral Dance Video: Japanese Women Dance to 'Dola Re Dola' in Bengali Sarees, Desis Say 'Waah!' - WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Bollywood music is extremely well-liked worldwide. Individuals from various nations can frequently be spotted dancing to Bollywood hits. The dance of two Japanese women to the Devdas song ‘Dola Re Dola‘ is another example that can be included in this list. The popular track is picturised on Bollywood’s two leading ladies – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Neene. The video was shared on Mayo Japan’s page, an Instagram user and content creator from Tokyo, in a collaborative post with Bollyque. The caption on the viral dance video featuring two Japanese women read, “Dola Re Dola from Japan.” The two women were dancing to Dola Re Dola’s hook steps in beautiful red and white Bengali sarees.

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

You may like to read

The video went viral in no time as desis showered immense love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “lots of love from kolkata and india btw the sari you guys are wearing is in bengali language which I loved very much arigatou gosaimashta and I really really love Japan really I am thinking of settling there when I grow up and my Obasan is also nihonjin and I’m also learning japenese from you’re channel and many other platforms arigatou gosaimashta for loving our culture like we love you’re culture and please keep going love you’re dance videos.” Another user wrote, “@mayojapan you dance so gracefully! Such a delight to see you in Suta! Lots of love ♥️.” Several users sent their love from India and hailed the duo’s performance. The third user said, “Love the way you’re carrying the outfit 😍❤️ amazing 😍🤩.” Indians loved how the two Japanese women wore Bengali sarees and carried them with poise and elegance.

The viral dance video of two Japanese women dancing on Dola Re Dola has 238K views, 23.2K likes and 198 comments.

What did you think about their dance on the groovy Bollywood track – ‘Dola Re Dola?’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.