Home

Viral

Viral Dance Video: Kolkata Girl Dances to ‘Laila Main Laila’ on Crowded Street, Netizens Disapprove – Watch

Viral Dance Video: Kolkata Girl Dances to ‘Laila Main Laila’ on Crowded Street, Netizens Disapprove – Watch

Desi girl from Kolkata makes jaws drop in Sunny Leone's song 'Laila Main Laila' in viral dance video - WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Kolkata Girl Dances to 'Laila Main Laila' on Crowded Street, Netizens Disapprove - Watch

Viral Dance Video: People these days hop on trendy music and become a sensation in no time. Recently, a girl nailed the hook steps of Laila Mein Laila from the movie Raees. In the viral dance video, the girl from Kolkata flaunted her sizzling moves on the upbeat track ‘Laila Main Laila in a crowded market. Her dance moves attracted a cheering crowd in front of Kolkata’s main market. The video creator and dancer hooked the onlookers with her energetic dance performance, who not only cheered for her but also recorded her performance. The dance video was shared by video creator Saheli Rudra, who has over 703K followers and 3K plus posts. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Reaction dekh rhe ho sabka .”

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

You may like to read

The dance video went viral in no time and garnered instant attention. Many users hailed her energetic performance, others dropped thumbs down emojis. One of the users wrote, ” Matlb yrr khud bura nhi lgta in logo ko agar ek room mei bhi dhang se reel banaogi to bhii followers ho jayenge …shrm hi nhi aati ye sb krte huye zara bhii allah bachaye sb ladhkio ko aise azaab se.”

Another user wrote, “Famous hone ke liye or followers paane ke liye mtlb kuch bhi kr daalo. Agr tumhare andar dance ka talent hai toh usse acche se represent kro naa ese road kr kuch bhi hila kr mt kro yrr.” The third one said, “That’s why education is important.”

The viral dance video has over 1.2M views, over 67K likes and 2K plus comments.

Laila Main Laila is Sunny Leone’s smoking hot song from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees in 2016. The song is sung by Pawni Pandey, additional lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.