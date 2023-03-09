Home

Viral Dance Video: Little Girl Grooves to Haryanvi Song at Wedding, Internet Loves Her Confidence – WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Every time you look through social media, you’ll undoubtedly see videos of people dancing to well-known Haryanvi tunes. One such video of a little child dancing to 52 Gaj ka Daman in Haryanvi has garnered love on the internet. She danced offstage and still managed to attract the guests’ attention with her mesmerising dance moves. In the viral dance video, a young girl danced to a popular Haryanvi song, 52 Gaj ka Daman. Her energetic performance won praise from the wedding guests. They approached her and presented her with cash as a sign of appreciation. Other women also kissed her on the cheek during her performance at the wedding function. The caption on the viral video read, “I need that confidence.” The video was originally shared by Kirti Awasthi and then reposted by an Instagram account sachkadwahai.

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

The dance video of a little Haryanvi girl dancing on 52 gaj ka daman went viral in no time. Netizens flooded the comment section with utmost love and gratitude. They also dropped heart and fire emojis on the viral video. One of the users wrote, “I like the fact that she is being encouraged by the ladies around her. She dance very well for her age and she should continue it if that makes her happy.” Another user wrote, “Stage ki jarurat nhi padti jab.. talant ho kahipar bhi creat 🤟.” The third one said, “Bacchi paise dekh rhi h kitne mile so cute ….but enko kya pta ye price less h 😍.” People also hailed how she is living her the wedding function and wrote, “Other people in the marriage attending the program for formality..,but this girl is living the program 😍👏.”

The viral dance video of little Haryanvi girl has 1.3M views, over 81K likes and 827 comments.

