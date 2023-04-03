Home

Viral Dance Video: Little Girl Grooves With Air Hostesses on Why This Kolaveri Di in Flight, Internet Reacts - WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Feeling low? We have just the right video of a little girl on the flight to brighten your day. A young school-going girl dancing enthusiastically to Why This Kolaveri Di has gone viral on social media. The now-viral dance video is shared by second runner-up DID little master Aadhyayasree Upadhyay on her Instagram handle. She was dancing energetically with the flight attendants while donning white headgear. One of the air hostesses kissed the little on her cheek and posed with her. The viral dance video has received immense love and appreciation from all across the country. The caption on the viral video read, “With my Sisters at Mumbai❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of the air hostesses from the video quickly reacted to the video and wrote, “You’re the sweetest kid I’ve ever met ❤️ God bless you Aadhyayasree. 🤗 Thank you for brightening up our day. Hope to you see you again 🌸.” Choreographer Remo Dsouza also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

The video has amassed a sizable following on social media, making it a must-watch for anybody seeking a feel-good moment. The entire comment section was flooded with heart ad heart-eye emojis for the little girl. One of the users wrote, “Sweetest kid on board.” While many users are sending her, others are lauding her confidence. Another user wrote, ” Wow wow wow my adhyashree lovely lovely dance superb Happistttttttt enjoy the Mumbai.” The third one wrote, “Hello. PRINCESS… have a nice day …. make them ( happy ) around YOU😍🤩🥰💋😘🌞👑.”

The viral dance video of the little girl grooving with air hostesses has received 653K views, 57.8K likes and 170 comments.

