Manager and his team dance to the oscar winning song from the movie RRR, 'Naatu Naatu' - Watch viral dance video!

Viral Dance Video: Naatu Naatu, the oscar-winning song from the movie RRR continues its craze. Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s song has captivated listeners worldwide, not only in India. From Norweigan group, German ambassador to Korean teens, the peppy track made everyone groove. Recently, a video of a manager shaking a leg with his team on Naatu Naatu is doing several rounds on the internet. The manager and his office staff can be seen dancing heartily to the upbeat tune in the now-viral video. The manager teaches his team the hook step of Naatu Naatu with utmost dedication his team gave a hilarious spin. Netizens were amazed by their energetic performance. The viral dancing video is shared by an Instagram handle namely Kama Jewelry and the caption read, “Keeping it real on Monday 🌚🤓💎.”

The viral dance video of the manager and his team dancing to Naatu Naatu has over 1M views, 8.7K likes and 19 comments. The viral dance video grabbed several eyeballs in no time. Many users dropped fire, heart and laughing emojis in the comment section. One of the users asked about the vacancy in the company. Another user said, “Office ho toh aisa.” The third one said, “Kya Baat Hai.”

The Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, both went to Naatu Naatu. The song from the movie RRR was written by Chandrabose, while M. M. Keeravaani composed the music. The vocals for the cheerful song were delivered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song featured superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

