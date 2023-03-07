Home

Viral Dance Video: Sania Mirza Burns The Stage as Farah Khan Teaches Her Hot Dance Moves on ‘Oo Antava’, Internet Whistles Hard – Watch

Farah Khan grooves with Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan on Pushpa's song 'Oo Antava' in the viral dance video from Hyderabad - WATCH

Viral Dance Video: Sania Mirza bid an emotional goodbye to her Tennis in Hyderabad on Sunday. BUT unlike any other emotional farewell party, her goodbye was rather hot and happening. The farewell party last night was attended by celebs like AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Irfan Khan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh, among others. A video from the party is going crazy viral on the internet where choreographer and director Farah Khan taught the hook steps of ‘Oo Antava‘ to Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Irfan Khan and Yuvraj Singh. Badminton player Saina Nehwal shared the viral dance video and the caption read, “Congratulations @MirzaSania for an amazing career ☺️☺️…”

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Sania Mirza quickly reacted to the post and reshared it on her social media. She captioned the viral dance video, “Thanks for coming and more importantly dancing .”

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped fire emojis for the squad. Netizens hailed how the two legends – Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal shared the same stage. One of the users wrote, “You both r on same stage ❤️‍.” Another user wrote, “I had always struggled diffrentiating between@MirzaSania and @NSaina. But who cares both have brought laurels for the country.” The third one wrote, “You both are a true torch bearer for women sports in India. Thank you @MirzaSania for fighting against all odds!”

Oo Antava, which was originally filmed on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, created waves for its controversial lyrics. The song was a hit during the release of Pushpa: Part 1 in August 2021.

