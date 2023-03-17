Home

Viral Dance Video: School Boy Grooves to ‘Calm Down’ During Mother’s Day Celebration, Leaving Internet Confused – Watch

Viral Dance Video: Calm Down, one of the trendiest songs on social media, is making people from all walks of life dance. Recently, a young schoolboy danced to Rema and Selena Gomez’s song at Mother’s Day celebration in school. The viral dance video has left the internet divided. In the viral dance video, a group of young school kids gathered to commemorate Mother’s Day. The boy in the video grooved energetically to ‘Calm Down.’ Other kids quickly joined in and danced along with his energetic moves. The audience applauded his and other children’s attempt to create a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Do it big, do it right, and do it with style. Mother’s Day celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaidalbeiruti (@zaidalbeiruti)

While many users online heaped praises on the little boy’s dancing abilities, others questioned whether such music should be played at a school event. One of the users wrote, “I like how his friend from behind brought girls for him and cheering him by clapping 😂🔥.” Another user said, “Let them dance … you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it.” The third one said, “He knew that now he had to get up and do the calm down step at any cost😭💛 his body was fluttering already😫.”

Many users felt that the lyrics of the song were not appropriate for school children and wrote, “It is cute but the song not right to be played in school.” Another one said, “Why is this song being played in a school???” The third one said, “The lyrics of the song are not suitable for their ages.”

The viral dance video of a little boy dancing to ‘Calm Down‘ has 8.2M views, 749K and over 4K likes.

