Viral Video: Spice Girls Is Passe, Desi Spice Boy Is New Hotness Hallmark: Watch

Innovative style!

People will just do anything to get noticed on social media.

Desi Spice Boy: Those who know the English girl pop music group The Spice Girls must be missing them big time, especially the boys to men. They created a legacy of their own since their launch in 1994 as they led the teen pop circuit of the world with bumper hits like “Wannabe” and their debut album, “Spice.”

This is 2023, almost three decades down the line and we have our own desi “Spice Boy” making waves on social media. He is active on Instagram by the name @tik_toker_tharun and has a following of 4 lakh plus.

The video we are sharing shows him grooving to a piece of instrumental music and almost his entire body is covered with red chilies.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiktoker Tharun (@tik_toker_tharun)

This guy has the essence, swag, style, and confidence required to make one stand out from the crowd.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

tik_toker_tharun, “With red chilli ❤️❤️ one more time 🔥🔥”

sshukla312, “उर्फी का भाई मिर्ची जावेद”

_abhilash_227, “Ye naya he😂😂”

Babalumisal, “मिरचीच्या आग वाईट तुला अजून माहित नाही वाटतं”

salimbhai1217, “Urfi Javed ka bhai mircha Javed😂😂”

manish_vishwarkma, “👏👏👏 nice boro”

strict_nature, “Ik baat to h phone ne insano ko chutiya bna rkha h 😂😂😂😂😂”

vijay.sathe.31149359, “Kai Das kart aahe Gadu“

sameer_hashmi_143, “bhai kahi jalan to nahi ho raha hai😂😂😂😂”.

