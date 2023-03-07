Home

Viral Dance Video: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s evergreen song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham‘ continues to make the internet groove. Influencers and bloggers keep dancing to the classic romantic song from the 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but it is THIS woman identified as Kanishka Sharma’s dance video that wowed the internet. In the viral dance video, the woman in the yellow saree raised the temperature with her sensual moves on Suraj Hua Maddham. She paired her yellow saree with a sexy backless blouse and matching bangles. She danced against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Netizens loved her on-point expressions and lip sync. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Suraj Hua Maddham ☀️.”

The dance video went viral in no time as netizens dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. Several users online hailed her look in her yellow saree while many lauded her apt lip sync. She received praise for her looks and beautiful dance movements. Kanishka Sharma recorded the viral dance video in the highlands at -12 degrees.

The viral dance video on Suraj Hua Maddam has 1.7M views, 137K likes and 748 comments. One of the users wrote, “😍feels like Bollywood 👏keep it up.” Another user wrote, ” Super 😚🥀💕🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ kya ada hai 😍🔥🔥.” The third one wrote, “Beautiful song and you looking beautiful ❤️❤️😍.”

The song Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is the best Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol love duet. Everything about this classic romantic song shouts love, from the soulful song to the scenic view and SRK and Kajol’s chemistry! The song’s wonderful melody and heartfelt lyrics by Sonu Nigam combine to make it an everlasting classic that never fails to impress music lovers.

