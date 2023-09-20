Internet Slams Desi Uncle For Offensive Remark On Girl At Delhi Metro Station

Home

Viral

Viral: Desi Uncle Slammed For Offensive Remark On Girl Exceeding Her Delhi Metro Token Time Limit

Viral: Desi Uncle Slammed For Offensive Remark On Girl Exceeding Her Delhi Metro Token Time Limit

Viral - According to the rules of Delhi metro, once you enter your token, you get 1.5 hours to reach your destination. If you exceed your time limit you will be subjected to a penalty.

A Delhi Metro tale.

For those living in the national capital, the metro is one of the most convenient modes of transportation. However, using the metro can mean encountering some unwanted people, who can leave you baffled by their actions. Recently, a Reddit user shared such a tale. They shared that he and his friend were traveling by metro, and they got hungry and decided to eat at the Kashmere Gate Burger King. They lost track of time during their fun chitchat and when they finally reached the metro station, they were unable to exit.

Trending Now

The two had exceeded the metro token time limit. For those who do not know, according to Delhi metro rules, once passengers enter the token, they have 1.5 hours to reach their destination. For some reason, if passengers end up going over the time limit, they will not be able to exit the metro station and will also have to pay a penalty of Rs Rs 10 or in some cases Rs 50.

You may like to read

Check out the post below:

As the Reddit user was standing in the penalty queue with his friend, there was another girl right in front of them. A member of the metro staff was explaining to the girl that she had exceeded her time limit so she had to pay the penalty and she agreed to the penalty politely.

However, an uncle who was standing right beside her in the queue made an unwanted remark saying, “Kar rahe honge chumma chati.” (Must be busy making out). After saying this, the uncle looked at another man of his age and the two of them nodded in agreement. The girl did not hear this, but the Reddit user did.

Netizens React To Viral Post

This Reddit post made a lot of netizens furious, who took to the comment section to show their disappointment. One of the users wrote, “Know about a 57 year old govt. Employee telling a 19 year old girl in his office that if she was born 30 years earlier, she would have had the privilege of having him as her boyfriend!!” Another said, “It’s just Delhi for you. Move to Bangalore or Bombay please. Not any utopia, but still, far better than Delhi!” The third comment read, “Why these middle aged uncles stay so much confident in their unsolicited opinions.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES