Kanpur: With the wedding season going on in full swing, we get to hear a number of bizarre yet unique stories about brides and grooms. However, this story totally reminds us of the 1999 blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, where a newly-wed man discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them. And, this story of a man reuniting his wife with her lover is a complete replay of the Bollywood flick and is going viral across social media platforms.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Couple Enjoys Cool Weather at Patna Zoo; Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

The man, Pankaj Sharma, from Kanpur who was married five months ago, helped his wife to reunite with her boyfriend. But the only deviation from the movie plot was that the woman chose to go with her lover. Sharma, who works as an accountant in a private firm in Gurugram, had married Komal in May this year. Also Read - Man Finds 'Dead Lizard' in Pakora Packet Bought from Tamil Nadu Snack Shop

Pankaj told reporters that his wife Komal used to maintain distance from him since their marriage. “She neither consummated the marriage nor even talked to anyone. After being coaxed, she confided that she wanted to marry her lover Pintu,” he said. When Pankaj informed his in-laws, they tried to convince Komal but she remained unrelenting. Also Read - Lingerie ad or Mangalsutra Shoot? Netizens Troll Sabyasachi For His New Jewellery Line Photoshoot

The matter then reached the Anti-Domestic Violence Cell and Asha Jyoti Centre where a meeting was arranged between the woman, her husband, her boyfriend, and their relatives. Seeing that Komal was determined, Pankaj agreed and even planned their marriage. He also arranged a lawyer to solemnise the marriage of his wife to her lover Pintu on Friday evening which was attended by the relatives and guests from both sides.

(With IANS inputs)