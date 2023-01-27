Home

Watch: Kuch Bhi? Dum Ki Chai Recipe Gets A Big NO From Desis. Viral Video Here

'Dum Ki Chai' recipe gets called out on Instagram(Photo Credits: Instagram/@spoonsofdilli)

Viral Video Today: Chai is not just a word by an emotion! Have you heard of the phrase, “A cup of tea is a cup of peace.’ Well, Well, Well! it’s old, common, and true. Indians and their love for chai need no introduction. There is no wrong time to enjoy a cup of hot kadak chai. When it comes to preparing this beverage, everyone has a different preference. Some people prefer it sweet and milky, while others prefer it stronger. However, have you ever tried ‘Dum Ki Chai’?

Recently, a video that has gone viral on the internet shows the recipe for ‘Dum Ki Chai’ and netizens can’t complain anymore. ‘Dum Phukt,’ also known as ‘Dum,’ is a cooking technique in which vegetables and meat are cooked over a low flame, usually in a sealed container. But what exactly needs to be ‘cooked’ for ‘Dum Ki Chai’?

spoonsofdilli, an Instagram user shared the video to make netizens understand the lengthy process of making ‘Dum ki Chai. The recipe begins with a ‘malmal’ cloth covering a small half-filled glass-like container of water and a few spices on top. After placing tea leaves, sugar, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom on the cloth, the glass was kept in a pressure cooker and covered for 5-6 minutes. Following the boil, the chai mixture was added to milk, yielding a cup of ‘Dum Ki Chai’.

“DUM KI CHAI RECIPE Recently we saw these trending food videos making this Dum Chai Recipe! We tried this at our studio and this actually turned out to be good! DEFINITELY WORTH A TRY Ingredients used are- 1/2 cup water in a glass Cover it with a malmal cloth Tea- 3 Tbsp Sugar- 3 Tbsp (Depends on your taste) Ginger- 6-7 pieces Cloves- 6-7 pieces Elaichi- 5-6 pcs Cinnamon- 2 sticks Now, pour 3 cups water in any deep pan. We have used a cooker here. Let it boil for 5-6 mins Now, add this prepared chai mixture in milk. Bring a boil and it’s ready!,” reads the caption alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPOONS OF DILLI™️ (@spoonsofdilli)

Till now, the video has received over 469,009 likes and several comments. However, Desis who are accustomed to a chai that is ready in 5–10 minutes did not appreciate the elaborate process. “Looks like a lot of work for a cup of tea. Can make just as good or even better in less than 5 mins,” wrote one Instagram user. “Bro use an toothpaste all in one ingredient,” added another user. ” Unnecessary, express a third user. A fourth user commented, “The color is disappointing.” “There is an age-old saying- do not reinvent the wheel. This video proves it,” added a fifth user.

