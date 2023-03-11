Home

Viral Elephant Video: Mother, Baby Fall In Drain, Rescued Using Novel Method

The one-year-old baby fell into a drain and the mother refused to leave it.

Viral Video: Administrations around the world arrange for several essential services for the residents of their respective jurisdictions. These include police, health services, firefighting, and water supply among other things. Sometimes, there comes up a requirement that is to be catered to at a different level, like a rescue. It becomes even more difficult when it involves the rescue of an animal.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you is showing. According to the captions, the one-year-old baby fell into a drain and the mother refused to leave it. A team of veterinarians and volunteers tranquilized the mother which caused her to fall down the drain on her front legs. They arranged a crane and lifted up the pachyderm, but she fainted due to stress. The team started giving her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by jumping on her. And finally, she got up and the mother and baby were reunited.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Here is the story of a team whose efforts to rescue innocent souls tell us life can be meaningful pic.twitter.com/NvKhEC7PDj — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) February 12, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “Here is the story of a team whose efforts to rescue innocent souls tell us life can be meaningful ”.

Any distress caused to anybody can cause the strongest people to break down. But thanks to the efforts and efficiency of this wonderful team who did a tremendous job by not only pulling out the elephant but also giving CPR using a different method than is used on a human being.

No wonder their effort has been lauded by Twitterati.

Sharing a few comments with you.

Stewart Koeven @UniverseLuvsA Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “This guy doing CPR jumping on the elephant! These people all need to be recognized for their efforts to help save the the mother and the calf!❤️”

Ralph Ganthier @ralphganthier Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “The very best of humanity ❤️”

Rene @rene62448108 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “the best thing you’ll see today ”

Christina @Minne7Christina Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @tonyellis888, “Heartbreaking to see this, but also grateful that these people made it through to save them both in a miraculous way”

JiM SWEET-art @JiMSWEET_nOBODY Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Humans, who caused these animals problems, in turn saving animals from human caused problems.”

