Elon Musk Memes: Elon Musk The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is all over the news after he sealed the deal to buy the hugely popular Twitter for $44 billion. Just 2 days after becoming the Twitter boss, Musk has created flutter again with his new tweet. On Thursday morning, Musk joked, saying, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”. This is in reference to the usage of coca leaves to produce Coca-Cola in the 1980s, which was a common ingredient in the production of cocaine.Also Read - After Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Jokes He Wants To Buy Coca-Cola. Here's Why
He then followed up on his meme spree and posted a spoof tweet that said Elon Musk would also buy fast-food giant McDonald’s and “fix all the ice cream machines.” Later, he jokingly responded to himself with “Listen I can’t do miracles ok”.
Memes run wild after Musk’s Coca-Cola joke
Musk’s followers very well know that The Tesla founder is known for his light-hearted tweets and whimsical statements, on his Twitter timeline. Soon after his Coca-Cola tweet, the floodgate of memes and jokes opened and people suggested all sorts of things for Musk to buy. One user wrote, ”Can you buy the MOON for me Elon…?? EARTH has lots of WARS going on actually..” Another wrote, ”Buy TikTok and delete it.” A third wrote, ”Can you buy YouTube? It’s as bad as Twitter. You should buy ESPN and make it about sports again too. Also, buying me a house would be cool too.”
Check more hilarious tweets:
What would you like to request?