Elon Musk Memes: Elon Musk The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is all over the news after he sealed the deal to buy the hugely popular Twitter for $44 billion. Just 2 days after becoming the Twitter boss, Musk has created flutter again with his new tweet. On Thursday morning, Musk joked, saying, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”. This is in reference to the usage of coca leaves to produce Coca-Cola in the 1980s, which was a common ingredient in the production of cocaine.Also Read - After Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Jokes He Wants To Buy Coca-Cola. Here's Why

He then followed up on his meme spree and posted a spoof tweet that said Elon Musk would also buy fast-food giant McDonald’s and “fix all the ice cream machines.” Later, he jokingly responded to himself with “Listen I can’t do miracles ok”.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Memes run wild after Musk’s Coca-Cola joke

Musk’s followers very well know that The Tesla founder is known for his light-hearted tweets and whimsical statements, on his Twitter timeline. Soon after his Coca-Cola tweet, the floodgate of memes and jokes opened and people suggested all sorts of things for Musk to buy. One user wrote, ”Can you buy the MOON for me Elon…?? EARTH has lots of WARS going on actually..” Another wrote, ”Buy TikTok and delete it.” A third wrote, ”Can you buy YouTube? It’s as bad as Twitter. You should buy ESPN and make it about sports again too. Also, buying me a house would be cool too.”

Check more hilarious tweets:

can you buy fox I want another season of “firefly” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 28, 2022

Then after that, buy youtube to get back the dislike button — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 28, 2022

Can you buy some of my bath water so I can retire? — Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) April 28, 2022

Can you buy the MOON 🌚🌛 for me Elon…?? EARTH has lots of WARS going on actually…🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sumaira Khan (@sumrkhan1) April 28, 2022

Can you buy Indonesia? Make it fast! Because the price will go up in Monday. — Duke of Condet (@LordCondet) April 28, 2022

Buy the Federal Reserve and put the Gold Back in Our Money — Libertarian Party of Minnesota (@LPofMN) April 28, 2022

Buy Tiktok and delete it. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 28, 2022

And then you should buy Pokémon and remake Red version with Skryim graphics and turn it into an MMO. — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) April 28, 2022

you could easily buy Rolling Stone and put music back in, too. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 28, 2022

Please buy my country's foreign debt. We will never be able to pay it back. Neither will our children or their children. — The Ghost of Sparta (@abay_insaan_ban) April 28, 2022

