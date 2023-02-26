Home

Viral Food Video: Ashish Vidyarthi Tries Rasgulla Chai in Kolkata Leaving Desi Tea-Lovers Fuming | WATCH

See out how the chai lovers reacted to the viral food video after Ashish Vidyarthi tried the rasgulla chai in Kolkata and was reminded of the chai-bread combo - Watch

Viral Food Video: The majority of Indians undoubtedly prefer tea to other drinks. Tea is a comforting ritual, whether you drink it in the morning or to unwind after a long tiring day. The versatile Indian beverage comes in a wide range of flavours like cinnamon, ginger, cardamon or even cloves. However, it appears that not even tea was exempt from the strange food experiments. Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi sampled rasgulla chai from Kolkata, and the internet is speechless. In the viral food video, the man was seen cooking this strange dish by brewing chai with all the standard ingredients, including tea, sugar, milk, and a generous amount of ginger. He added a piece of rasgulla into a clay cup and strained the tea as the rasgulla was totally drenched. Ashish Vidyarthi was savouring the rasgulla chai combination. He believed that rasgulla chai is similar to bread dipped in tea.

Ashish Vidyarthi shared the viral food video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try..? 😱☕️😋Chumuke Chomok Southcity 377/2 Prince Anwar Shah road, lane, opposite to leather land, Kolkata, West Bengal.”

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi Avid Miner (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Rasgulla is a feeling for all Bengalis, making rasgulla chai one of the most shocking food trials. Rasgulla is must have in any Bengali house to mark the beginning of something auspicious, any big gathering, festival or celebration.

The viral food video grabbed eyeballs in no time and netizens began to drop comments. One of the users wrote, “Sir kyu apni image bigad rahe ho?? Rasgulla tea karke. Ab Thumbs-up maggi mat khana🤣🙏.” Another user wrote, “Trying out this type of dish doesn’t suit your quality of food vlogging.” The third one said, “This is not creativity this is called mindlessness to earn money 🤨.” Several users disapproved of the combination and wrote, “Duniya ka ant nazdik hai.”

The viral food video has 377K views, 38.1K likes and over 160 comments.

