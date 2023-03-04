Home

'No-cheese cheesy maggi' with puffcorns has broken the internet in the latest viral food video, desi foodies react - WATCH

Viral Food Video: The Internet is filled with bizarre food videos and they are not stopping anytime soon. Viral food videos like pizza vada pav, chocolate omelette, and rasgulla chai have taken the internet by storm. Several food bloggers are currently experimenting with Maggi and desi foodies are fuming. A video of a strange ‘no-cheese’ cheesy Maggi recipe is going viral on social media. In the viral food video, the blogger started by pouring a packet of puffcorn into a pan of water. After the puff corn melted, Maggi was added to the paste. The recipe was combined with Maggi masala, oregano, and chilli flakes in the viral food video. The caption on the viral food video read, “🤔WITHOUT CHEESE CHEESEY MAGGI??🧐.”

Given that it’s just regular Maggi with cheese added to it, you might be asking what makes it special. WATCH the viral food video to know what’s cooking:

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAZAB FOODS (@gazabfoods)

Even though the food appeared to be really tasty, the preparation has the internet baffled. This bizarre viral food video was criticized by several users on the internet. One of the users even taught the food blogger how to prepare the maggi, he wrote, “Masalo ka lumps na bane uske liyeh boilded water mai spread kerke daalna… baki Maggie bohot hi ghatiya banai aapne.” Another user wrote, “My stomach hurts after watching this.” The third one wrote, “It’s not cheesy, it’s all gluten…🤦🤦.”

Several netizens were so unimpressed that they termed it ‘plastic’ in the comment section. One of the users said, “Cheese nhi plastic h😂.” Another user said, “It’s not cheese Maggie just a lot of corn starch.” The viral food video of ‘no cheese cheesy maggi’ has 1.2 M views, 26.5K likes and 145 comments.

Would you try these unusual no-cheese cheesy maggi?

