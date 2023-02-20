Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Desi Burger Vala Deep Fries Bun Before Stuffing it With Tikki And Netizens Just Had a Mini Heart Attack! Watch

Viral Food Video: Desi Burger Vala Deep Fries Bun Before Stuffing it With Tikki And Netizens Just Had a Mini Heart Attack! Watch

A burger made with deep-fried buns from a local street vendor makes the internet sick, watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: Desi Burger Vala Deep Fries Bun Before Stuffing it With Tikki And Netizens Just Had a Mini Heart Attack! Watch

Viral Food Video: The Internet is filled with bizarre food videos that make netizens throw up. The latest video featuring deep-fried burger buns has left internet users with a similar feeling. A Twitter user shared a video of a street vendor selling burgers desi style. In the viral food video, the street food vendor deep-fried the buns, followed by the aloo patties and then he goes on to apply green chutney, onion, patties, tomato, paneer and shredded cabbage. The deep-fried burger was served with ketchup and green chutney in the viral food video. Fitness enthusiast Chirag Barjatya shared the video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, “Dekh kar hi arteries choke ho gayi.”

WATCH THE VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

Dekh kar hi arteries choke ho gayi pic.twitter.com/gQHo2EBI1R — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) February 16, 2023

You may like to read

The post went viral in no time with netizens disgusted and disappointed with the fried burger video. Several users threw up virtually in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Paneer bhi fry kardete.” Another user wrote, “That’s called cooked to kill😯.” The third said, “People supporting this kind of food? Why?? Just because it is cheaper?? Tell me is it in any way healthy for you?? What’s the matter with you I seriously am trying to figure it out…”

Many users also defended the desi deep-fried burger and pointed out that the internet is filled with actual bizarre food videos. One of the users wrote, “Ye to sahi lag raha bhai. Iss se bhi khatarnak hote hai Mayo, cheese ke overdose wale. Will try it agar mere sheher me mile aisa to.” Another user wrote, “People eating this will still be healthy than people eating healthy food … trend of recent heart attack seems to say this only.”

Will you try this deep-fried burger? Let us know your thoughts!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.