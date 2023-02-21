Top Recommended Stories

Viral Food Video: Gol Gappas With Thumbs up? Desi Foodies Get Virtual Stomach Ache by Just Looking at it – Watch

Published: February 21, 2023 1:41 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Viral Food Video: Paani Puris or Gol Gappas are a delight for every chaat lover throughout the country. Over the years the popular street chaat has seen a crazy transformation with jeera water, hing water and even guava water but the latest food video of a man serving Gol Gappas with thumbs up has infuriated the desis. In the viral video shared by Mohammed Futurewala on his Twitter account, a street food vendor prepared a Gol Gappa’s water with Thumbs up instead of flavour-enriched masala water. He also added a number of spices to give a similar feeling. The woman who tried Gol Gappas with thumbs up enjoyed the unusual food combo. The caption on the viral food video wrote, “Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri…Shower your love with Thumbs down🤣🤣🤣.”

The video went viral in no time with netizens dropping thumbs-down emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Why on the earth people are experimenting with best of foods 😭😭.” Another user wrote, “I am getting a stomach ache seeing this 🥲.” The third one wrote, “I have had vodka Pani Puri … 😜.”

The viral food video has over 7K views and 20.6K on the viral Twitter post.

