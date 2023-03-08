Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Cheese Burst Soda With Peanuts And Ice, Desis Ask ‘Arre Yeh Kya Kardia’ – WATCH

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Cheese Burst Soda With Peanuts And Ice, Desis Ask ‘Arre Yeh Kya Kardia’ – WATCH

A street vendor from Surat, Gujarat prepared cheese burst soda with peanuts and THIS is how the desi foodies reacted - WATCH viral food video!

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Cheese Burst Soda With Peanuts And Ice, Desis Ask 'Arre Yeh Kya Kardia' - WATCH

Viral Food Video: The internet is flooded with bizarre food videos, and this trend is here to stay. Following the disapproval of chocolate omelette, pizza vada pav, and fanta maggi by desi foodies, the internet introduced cheese burst soda with peanuts and ice. The latest bizarre food invention has left food enthusiasts fuming. A street vendor from Surat in Gujarat prepared the bizarre Cheese Burst Soda. In the viral food video, a man filled a glass with crushed ice and peanuts. He went on to add a dash of soda in both yellow and blue colours. Finally, the man topped the ice-cold beverage with a brick of grated cheese.

A food blogger named foodie_addicted_ shared the viral food video on his Instagram handle and his followers were not amused. He captioned the viral food video of cheese soda burst, “First time in Surat Cheese Blast Soda. Have you ever courage for one sip of cheese blast soda? A crushed Ice loaded with Peanuts then two different layer of soda like Pineapple and Blueberry topped with Cheese over them for this Summer Special Drink.”

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Surti (@foodie_addicted_)

The food video went viral in no time as netizens disapproved of the bizarre beverage preparation. Several users asked the vendor to shut down his shop. Many also urged to stop misusing cheese like this. Many desi foodies mocked the street vendor for this bizarre food preparation and wrote, “Bhai Mayo, schezwan & butter bhi dal Dena chiya that.”

One of the users said, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yeeeee heee duniya ki sabse bekar soda yeeeeeeeh taliya 👏👏👏👏” Another user wrote, “Directly lead to serious health problem. Stay safe.” The third user wrote, “Surat should be banned from trying new things in food.” The fourth one commented, “Pass ke hospital ka address bhi dena chahiye esske saath.”

The viral food video has 599K views, 10.3K likes and 417 comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.