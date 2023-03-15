Home

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Chocolate Panipuri With Ice Cream, Foodies Say ‘Sharam Karo!’ – Watch

A street vendor making a problematic 'fusion dessert' with chocolate panipuri has left the desi foodies horrified - WATCH viral food video

Viral Food Video: Desi foodies are constantly annoyed by the bizarre food videos that are going viral on the internet. These sickening food combinations including fanta maggie, chocolate omelette, pizza vada pav, and many others, have shocked viewers. Even though desi foodies are sick of these strange meal combinations, street vendors nevertheless continue to experiment. In the latest viral video, a street vendor combined two of the most delectable cuisine to prepare one horrifying delicacy. In the viral food video, the street food vendor arranged chocolate-covered puris, a crushed oreo cookie, and vanilla ice cream topping onto a dish. He drizzled chocolate syrup over it and sprinkled two chocolate on top to finish it off. Internet users couldn’t accept the so-called ‘Chocolate Panipuri’ and found it appalling. The caption on the viral food video read, “Chaat lovers ke liye ye yummy fusion dessert! Chocolate panipuri.”

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

The internet is flooded with bizarre recipes that are starting to try people’s tolerance. The chocolate panipuri video went viral in no time after desis reacted to the bizarre food combination. Desi food enthusiasts asked the vendor to stop referring to it as ‘panipuri.’ They also dropped crying emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “These so-called fusions have damaged the authenticity of original food !.” Another user wrote, “Plz don’t do this with panipuri n plz requesting your not promote these kind of foods also !!! I can keep another name for this dessert but Dnt say Panipuri.” The third one wrote, “Aise logon ko aliens agwaah kyun ni karlete…wahan ye khana beche.” “Sharam karo! Apne poorvajo se daro thoda, paap lagega,” the fourth user said.

The viral food video of chocolate panipuri has 128K likes, over 3K likes and 77 comments.

