Viral Food Video: Desi Foodies Do ‘Tauba Tauba’ as Man Makes Chocolate Pastry Pakoda – Watch

A street food vendor prepared chocolate pastry pakoda in the viral food video - Watch bizarre clip!

Viral Food Video: Do you like pastries? Do you like pakodas? The latest food video featured a fusion of both to create chocolate pastry pakodas! Bizarre, right? The internet is filled with unusual food combos including chocolate omelet, ice cream panipuri, no cheese, cheesy maggi, chowmein omelet and so many more. A street food vendor added the pastry pakoda to the list of food horrors. In the viral food video, a man transformed the delectable sweet dish into crispy pakodas by dropping scrumptious chocolate cakes into a mixture made of gram flour. Picture a dessert with rich, creamy layers and the spiciness of Indian street cuisine. The bizarre food video which is going viral on the internet was shared by food blogger chatore broothers on Instagram. The food blogger has over 190K followers and 1.9K posts on his social media handle. The caption on the viral food video of chocolate pastry pakoda read, “Sorry Guyssss🥺.”

The chocolate pastry pakoda video grabbed several eyeballs and online users were NOT impressed. Many users dropped disgust and thumbs-down emojis in the comment section of the viral food video. One of the users asked, “Ghosh, what the hell is this.” Another user asked, “Dessert aur snacks mix kyu kardiya?” The third one said, “Bus ab yahi dekhna baki rah gaya tha👏👏👏.”

Many users called out the street food vendor for wasting the food. Others couldn’t accept the bizarre fusion and wrote, “Tauba Tauba.” Another desi food expressed his disappointment and said, “Chiii.” People also said that the creator of this bizarre food combination should be put behind the bars. What are your thoughts?

The viral food video of chocolate pastry pakoda has over 630K likes, 4K plus likes and 176 comments.

