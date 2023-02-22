Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Dairy Milk Omelette With Cheese And Chocolate Syrup, Desi Foodies Call It 'Illegal' - Watch

Viral Food Video: A street vendor disrupted the internet’s peace with a bizarre daily milk omelette. Viral food videos are nothing for the internet, from thumbs up gol gappas to fanta maggi, the internet is seen all of it. However, a jumbo omelette with a generous daily milk bar and chocolate syrup has made netizens throw up virtually. In the viral food video, the vendor prepared an omelette typically with onions, tomato, spices and cheese. He shredded daily milk over the prepared omelette and drooled chocolate syrup. The vendor then added the cheese slices and designed the omelette with more chocolate syrup. The final dish was then served with dairy milk and ketchup.

The viral food video of dairy milk omelette with cheese and generous amount of chocolate syrup was shared imjustbesti on Instagram and the caption read, “Would You Try A Dairy Milk Omelette ⁉️😳🔥 (via: @ dilwalo_ki_delhi/TikTok).” The social media profile sharing the bizarre food video has over 380K followers.

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

The viral food video grabbed eyeballs in no time as desi foodies threw up virtually. Several users dropped disgust emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This should be illegal.” Another user wrote, “Justice for the omelette.” The third one wrote, “NO WAY enough internet for today .” The viral food video has 907K likes, over 9K likes and 698 comments.

People these days invest all their energies to come up with bizarre food combinations. The internet has witnessed unusual food combinations like dal makhani ice cream rolls, oreo maggi, cheese chai and even ice cream gol gappas. These odd food combos create a rage among foodies! Joining the list is this offbeat dairy milk omelette with cheese and chocolate syrup.

What are your thoughts on dairy milk omelette? Let us know

