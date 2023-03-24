Home

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Ice Cream Noodles With Chilli Sauce, Desi Foodies Call it ‘Rat Poison’ – Watch

A man melted the ice cream along with its cone in a pan, fused it with noodles and added chilli sauce and served hot in the viral food video - WATCH

Viral Food Video: The Internet is filled with bizarre food videos and they’re not stopping anytime soon. In addition to the chocolate omelette, panipuri ice cream, and rasgulla chai, there is also noodle ice cream that has been seasoned with salt and hot sauce on the list of horrific foods. Yes, you heard it right! In the viral food video, a man melted ice cream along with the cones in a pan at the beginning of the video. In the course of the video, he gradually added noodles, salt and chilli sauce. At the end of the video, he plated the prepared dish after giving it a nice mix.

The caption on the viral food video read (translated to English), “NOODLE ICE CREAM SO UNIQUE. If the fried noodles are fried, it’s normal. If this is the fried noodles cooked with ice cream cone then with chili sauce. The savory taste of vanilla ice cream combined with noodles is interesting to try this. Interesting and unique. Who has tried this? Inspiring video idea by Tt,foodmaker168.”

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDRE SARWONO (@makanterusss)

The viral food video grabbed several eyeballs and people felt disgusted in no time. While many users dropped thumbs-down emojis others expressed their concern. Desi foodies termed the bizarre combo of ice cream noodles as – rat poison and said, “How to make rat kill at home 😂.” One of the users wrote, “JAIL, RIGHT NOW.” Another user wrote, “There is a separate kind of punishment in hell for this 😢.” Internet users also termed the bizarre fusion ‘illegal’ in the viral food video’s comment section.

The viral food video of noodle ice cream and its cone with chilli sauce has 6.7M views, 108K likes and over 3.3K likes.

