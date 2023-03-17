Home

Street vendor prepared matka dosa with a generous amount of cheese, mayonnaise and sauces in an earthen pot - Watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: Dosa is a delectable staple cuisine that is regarded as one of the healthiest foods in South India. The popular South Indian meal is a really nutritious food and tastes absolutely fantastic. What if we told you that the viral craze of trying to create strange fusions has returned, and this time they attacked dosa with Matka Dosa? In the viral food video, a street vendor made the stuffing with bell peppers, paneer, and tomato sauce, along with other seasonings. This combination is first tossed in a dosa tawa before being transferred to a dish. The dosa batter is placed into the pan and spread out before adding the vegetables, sauces, cheese, mayonnaise, spices, and water. The cooked stuffing is then put into a matka, followed by hot, freshly prepared dosa. A generous amount of shredded cheese was added to the freshly prepared dosa in the matka. The viral food video was shared by a Twitter user named Deepak Prabhu, who captioned it, “#MatkaDosa.”

People expressed their disappointment in the comment section. Several users dropped thumbs-down emojis. One of the users asked, “Where do I lodge an FIR?” Another user wrote, “Why is every Indian food nowadays adulterated with this cheese stuff? It cud be much better without it.” The third one wrote, “Whhyyyyyy? Why do they do this with Dosa? It is such a simple dish which has been hijacked by these ‘innovators’ and destroyed.”

Every day, and in every way, we move further and further away from the kingdom of God. https://t.co/KKmMLWnInc — (Y = mX+c) | مشرك (@kirangokarn) March 15, 2023

Even the starving stray dogs in my street would refuse to eat whatever this is https://t.co/HPZR9IJRUm — The theory of nothing (@cheemskarni) March 15, 2023

This people should be jailed https://t.co/vZUSKxv4Gt — SAM (@odia_guy) March 15, 2023

If any of my south indian brothers or their sisters ever wish to beat the shit out of such dosawalas, you have my full support, I can even arrange few men to teach them a lesson. WHY THE FUCK DO THESE GUYS WANT TO RUIN THE SIMPLE DISHES JUST FOR SOME MONEY? 🙄😤 https://t.co/L25YPe2tyw — Cynic (@Kalimaut_) March 16, 2023

Leave us and our dosai alone da dei 😭 https://t.co/TBrT97rSOz — ஸ்ரீ (@YouGoManWhyMe) March 16, 2023

I get why South Indians hate rest of Indians https://t.co/W250zBxIKi — . (@sp6398) March 16, 2023

Dose shouldn’t have left the South https://t.co/ENQk2z7V4b — L (@_lnocturnal_) March 16, 2023

The viral food video of matka dosa has over 69K views, 226 retweets and 600 plus likes.

