Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Max Lays Omelet With Cheese, Desis Say ‘Kuch Toh Chodh Do’ – WATCH

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Max Lays Omelet With Cheese, Desis Say ‘Kuch Toh Chodh Do’ – WATCH

A street food vendor prepared a delectable omelet until he added a packet of chips and served it hot - Watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: Man Makes Max Lays Omelet With Cheese, Desis Say 'Kuch Toh Chodh Do' - WATCH

Viral Food Video: Do you enjoy a good flavourful omelet? Omelets have become a common breakfast item for many people. In addition to being loaded with scrumptious ingredients like eggs, cheeses, and vegetables, they are also incredibly nutritious and the ideal way to start the day. What if someone added a crunchy twist like a packet of chips to your favourite evening snack? Yes, you heard it right. The internet is filled with horrifying food combos like chocolate panipuri, noodle omelet, pizza vada pav and whatnot. Recently, a street food vendor prepared omelet with desi spices, vegetables and max lays chips. In the viral food video, the man put the prepared batter on a pan and added chips. He continued to sprinkle shredded egg and coriander. He served the omelet hot with mayonnaise, cheese and vegetables.

The caption on the viral food video shared by The Great Indian Food read, “Max lays se loaded ye crispy Aur spicy omelette har egg lover ko definitely tempt karega !”

You may like to read

WACH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

The fact that almost any topping may be used to make an omelet is one of the reasons why omelets are so popular. An omelet is tasty with a variety of ingredients, whether it be cheese, vegetables, or your preferred meat. However, foodies are tired of bizarre food combinations that are ruining their authenticity. The viral food video of max lays omelet didn’t go well with several desi foodies.

Netizens flooded the comment section with thumbs-down emojis. One of the users wrote, “Ab mujhe chakkar aa jyega …… Har cheez me sab reel bnane k liye apni naak ghused dete h….. 😏.” Another user wrote, “Why do all Indian street food vendors find the unhealthiest ways of preparing food.”

The viral food of max lays omelet has 273K views, over 6K likes and 50-plus comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.