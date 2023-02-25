Home

Viral Food Video: Man Prepares Pizza Vada Pav With Cheese And Sauces, Foodies Call It ‘Sada Pav’ – Watch

A food vendor from Mumbai prepares pizza vada pav with cheese and sauces, internet is not amused - Watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: The internet is filled with bizarre food videos and adding to that list is pizza vada pav. After almost passing out from panipuri ice cream, chocolate omelette, or fanta maggi, foodies found another unusual food combo. A man with uber-cool sunglasses from Mumbai combines two of the most favourite food items to make one and the internet is NOT impressed. In the viral video, the food vendor took a few pavs, cut them and arranged them on the platform. He covered them with aloo vada, cheese, red sauce, mayonnaise, and vegetables like onions and capsicum. After adding jalapenos and drizzling an orange-coloured sauce on top, he baked the dish. He generously grated some cheese on them and served them hot.

The caption on the viral food video with pizza and vada pav combo read, “Tag someone who should try this🥵🔥 📍 Charging Point Shop number 6, Kismat Residence, NH School Rd, Near Ratnagiri Hotel, Mira Road.”

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

The food video went viral in no time with netizens dropping disgust emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Mat kharab karo re vada pav ko.” Another user wrote, “Vadapav is now sada hua pav.” The third one wrote, “India has just lost it when it comes to food… Everything has a pizza taste lol.” The viral food video got a thumbs down from several desi foodies. One of them wrote, “10 rs. K vada pav ko kaise 150 ka beche 😂.” Pizza and vada pav enthusiasts wailed at this strange pairing and expressed their disapproval in the comments section. One of the desi foodie wrote, “Aye ham sath milkar Vada pav ke liye candle 🕯️ March nikale 🥺.”

The viral food video of pizza and vada pav has 1M views, 42.8K likes and 250 comments.

