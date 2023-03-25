Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Ice Cream Fries With Salt, Foodies Troll ‘Sharam Kar’ – WATCH

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Ice Cream Fries With Salt, Foodies Troll ‘Sharam Kar’ – WATCH

A food vendor in Dubai served ice cream fries with salt and chilli flakes in the viral food video - WATCH!

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Ice Cream Fries With Chilli Flakes, Foodies Troll 'Sharam Kar' - WATCH

Viral Food Video: The entire food community is outraged by the strange meal combinations that are all over the Internet. These strange cuisine videos combine the weirdest food items to create the strangest combinations. The bizarre fusions, which vary from cotton candy ice cream and maggi pizza to chocolate pani puris or noodles omelets, continue to upset online users. A food vendor recently prepared warm fries with ice cream, and the internet community was NOT amused. The viral food was shared on Instagram by a blogger, who captioned the video, “Ice cream Aur fries 🍟 ka ye weird combo try karoge ?! Location : Global village, Dubai.” In the viral food video, a man layered the cup with vanilla ice cream and set it aside. He then sprinkled salt over the freshly prepared french fries and added them to the ice cream-filled cup. If that wasn’t enough, he served the piping hot fries with ice cream on top and rainbow sprinklers over it.

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

You may like to read

The viral video garnered eyeballs in no time and desis dropped thumbs-down emojis in the comment section. Many users asked, “Matlab kuch bhi?” One of the users said, “Koi sharam hoti hai , koi haya hoti hai.” Another user said, “Kya kar rahe ho yaar… matlab hadh hogayi hai ab.” The third one said, “Yamraaj… Jaldi apne dooton ko bhejo… Ab aur nahi dekha jaayega 😭😭😭.” “bruh was that ice-cream sweet or salty💀?? imagine krna bhi mushkil h tm kha k bhi aa gye😂😂,” the fourth user jokingly said.

The viral food video of ice cream fried received heavy criticism, from desi foodies who found the fusion unappealing and unappetising. The viral food video of ie cream fries was shared by blogger – The great Indian foodie with over 370K followers and 5.7K posts on Instagram

The viral food video of ice cream fries has 63.6K views, over 1K like and 34 comments

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.