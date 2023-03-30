Home

Viral

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Pani Puri Shawarma With Cheese, Desis Say ‘Bhagwan Se Toh Daro’ – WATCH

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Pani Puri Shawarma With Cheese, Desis Say ‘Bhagwan Se Toh Daro’ – WATCH

Pani puri shawarma is the most bizarre food combination trending on the internet right now, following thumbs pani puri and pani puri ice cream - Watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: Man Serves Pani Puri Shawarma With Cheese, Desis Say 'Bhagwan Se Toh Daro' - WATCH

Viral Food Video: One of those Indian discoveries that every generation will be grateful for is Paani Puri, Puchkas, or Gol Gappas. It is one of the most significant mood boosters and excites your taste buds. Hungry? Eat it. Upset? Eat it. Bored? Eat it. However, a vendor from Gujarat recently provoked criticism when he tried to combine pani puri and shawarma. A video of this bizarre food combination was recently shared by video creator The Foodie Cam, Vatsal Jariwala on Instagram. In the viral food video, a man made pani puri shawarma started by preparing the shawarma filling. He sliced rotisserie chicken and combined it with vegetables, white sauce, and red sauce to make the stuffing. He then used puri instead of pita bread to encase the filling. Nevertheless, things don’t finish here! More sauces and sliced cheese are then placed on top of the dish, which is then heated before being presented to the consumer.

The caption on the viral food video of pani puri shawarma read, “India’s First Pani Puri Shawarma😍.”

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL FOOD VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Foodie Cam | Vatsal Jariwala (@thefoodiecam)

The viral video featuring pani puri shawarma gained instant traction and desi foodies began to react. Many users dropped disgust emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Khuda ka khauf karo , kya jawab dinge 😂.” Another user said, “Giraftaar kar k iska licence band karwa do koi.” The third user said, “Garud puran mein aise logon ke liye alag se saza hai.”

Evidently, this unusual food combo did not appeal to foodies, as evidenced by the significant criticism on social media. Many individuals have become frustrated by the never-ending range of bizarre and unusual panipuri fillings, which range from ice cream and chocolate panipuri to Thums Up, Chowmein, and even pizza panipuri.

The viral food video of pani puri shawarma has 1.4M views, 47.2K likes and over 1K comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.