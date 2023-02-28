Home

Viral Food Video: Woman Makes Bizarre Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Foodies Ask ‘Why’ – Watch

Viral Food Video: The internet is filled with bizarre food videos and desi foodies are losing their calm. These viral food videos combine the most unlikely delicacies with unpredictable flavours. From pizza vada pav and rasgulla chai to ketchup ice cream, the desi foodies have seen it all and yet the madness doesn’t stop. Adding to this list is cotton candy ice cream! An Internet user named shortswithme25 shared a bizarre cotton candy ice cream video on Instagram. The social media user with over 3K followers on Instagram prepared the unusual food combo herself. In the viral food video, a woman coated a cup in chocolate syrup and chills it for five minutes at the beginning of the video. She then filled the cup with cotton candy and placed an ice cream stick inside. She then drizzled additional melted chocolate on top and froze it. The caption on the viral food read, “COTTON CANDY ICECREM 😍💕.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shorts with me (@shortswithme25)

The viral food video instantly caught the attention and netizens were not impressed. When internet users saw this strange dessert recipe, they were horrified. The viral food video of cotton candy ice cream has 2.9M views, 101K likes and 93 comments.

Some even questioned whether this unusual confection really met the criteria for being an ice cream. One of the users wrote, “Ice cream left the chat.” Another user wrote, “I thought that she is going to fill that Milky bar… inside the ice cream 😂.” The third one wrote, “She calls it ice cream but there is neither ice nor cream 🤣😂.” Several users also asked why did she experiment with the cotton candy? Desi foodies couldn’t help but wonder why did she keep the milky bar around if she didn’t intend to use it.

Would you try cotton candy ice cream?

