Viral Food Video: Woman Makes Maggi Pizza With Curd And Coriander, Desis Say ‘Isse Acha Zeher Dedo’ – WATCH

A home cook prepared Maggi pizza with curd, and coriander, the bizarre food recipe has infuriated the desis - Watch viral food video!

Viral Food Video: The bizarre food videos have left foodies completely unimpressed. The internet is filled with viral food videos including pizza vada pav, fanta maggi, chocolate omelette, rasgulla chai and countless others. Maggi Pizza is another letdown on this list – two of the most popular foods have been combined into one, making foodies cringe. A home cook posted a bizarre food video in which she deep-fried Maggi noodles and prepared a thick paste with semolina, curd, coriander, and salt. She added baking soda to the mixture after including the fried Maggi. She then poured the paste into a pan and covered it for two minutes. She topped the cooked Maggi with a mixture of pizza sauce, mayonnaise, and Maggi tastemaker, then baked it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raksha ki Rasoi (@rakshakirasoi)

The desi foodies were NOT impressed and dropped thumbs-down emoji in the comment section. Several users wrote -‘Isse acha zeher dedo.’ One of the users wrote, “Didi aap zeher dalna bhoolgayi😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “Aapke jitna time nhi hai na madam Hamare pass Yeh sb faltu giri Karne ka ham toh simple megii bhj bade chaooo Se khate hai.” The third one wrote, “Sub ko mix karke kachra bana dena hai😂😂.”

The viral food video of Maggi pizza received negative feedback from Indian food enthusiasts who found the combination unappealing and unappetising. The video was shared by an Instagram user named – ‘Raksha ki Rasoi,’ with over 245K followers, 1.8K posts and 6.2M subscribers on her Youtube channel. The home cook only drops innovative food recipes with food-related desi hacks tips and tricks on her Instagram handle.

The viral food video of Maggi pizza with curd, coriander and semolia has over 8M views, 214K likes and 1K plus comments.

