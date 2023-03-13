Home

Viral

Viral Football Video: Woman Braves Multiple Tackles, Falls Down, Gets Up; Its A GOAL

Viral Football Video: Woman Braves Multiple Tackles, Falls Down, Gets Up; Its A GOAL

The lone player dashes off into the rival team’s half with the ball fully in her control.

Viral Football Video: Woman Braves Multiple Tackles, Falls Down, Gets Up; Its A GOAL

Football Match: There was a time when it was believed that women would not be able to play the games that men play, like boxing, cricket, shooting, and football. But with time, women have proved that they are equally capable of not just playing these games but also putting up great performances.

This is what the viral video we are sharing with you shows. The lone player dashes off into the rival team’s half with the ball fully in her control. She is tackled by a player from the rival team but she dodges her, another player tackles her but she dodges her too. On the next move, she is tackled by another player and she falls down, but gets up without wasting a moment and is within the reach of the goalpost. Just as she gets nearer to the goalpost, she is tackled by another defender but she gets past her and kicks the ball into the net.

You may like to read

It’s a goal!

The video is shared on Twitter by Epic Videos @EpicVideosOnly with the caption, “A Fantastic Goal 👍”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

A Fantastic Goal 👍 pic.twitter.com/NVbFxTG6cE — Epic Videos (@EpicVideosOnly) March 12, 2023

This is one of the finest displays of running with the ball and getting past many defenders and scoring a goal in spite of falling down.

The video has received comments and sharing a few with you.

Justin @Justin87925317 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “Wow highlight goal all day long. Absolutely beautiful goal👏👏👏👏”

Joe Dugan @JoeDugan11 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Sweet 🎉”

Kevin De Norh @KevinDeNorh Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Vinny Surti @vinnysurti Replying to @EpicVideosOnly and @TheFigen_, “When a woman is determined don’t get in her way!”

Orbitalforest @orbitalforest Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “The tackling though🤣”

Magnesium guy. Scott Henrie @10mm_404 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “I think that should be played without a goalie.”

Jînbé @PemudaJalanan5 Replying to @EpicVideosOnly, “Remind me of messi 19”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.