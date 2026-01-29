By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Viral girl Monalisa’s life changed at Mahakumbh, her new song video created a stir | VIDEO
Remember the video of Monalisa captured on camera as an ordinary young woman selling Rudraksha beads at the Kumbh Mela, instantly created a buzz on the internet? She is back in news!
Monalisa, who suddenly became a social media sensation with her blue eyes at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is once again in the news. This time, it’s because of her new video, “Dil Jaaniya,” which is rapidly going viral and captivating viewers with her unique side.
Her simple attire, blue eyes, and innocent smile in the viral video caught people’s attention, and she was dubbed the “Kumbh Viral Girl.”
Now, Monalisa has starred in a song video titled “Dil Jaaniya,” in which her old, easygoing, calm, yet charming personality shines through. There’s no pretense or heavy makeup in the video—just emotion, intimacy, and the power of simplicity.
Monalisa says, “What happened at Kumbh was spontaneous. I never imagined that people would like just a glimpse of me so much.” But after this, a lot changed in her life. She began receiving offers from various media channels and music companies.
Through the song “Dil Jaaniya,” Monalisa not only showcased her acting skills but also proved that content can touch people’s hearts even without glamour.