Girl Students Served Notice To ‘Get Boyfriends’ To Attend College In Odisha | Details Inside

Girl Students Served Notice To ‘Get Boyfriends’ To Attend College In Odisha | Details Inside (Image: YouTube/@KanakNews)

Bhubaneswar: Just imagine, what the feeling be like if your school or college makes it mandatory for you to get your boyfriends and girlfriends on Valentine’s Day in order to enter college and attend classes. Sounds too good to be true but this is exactly what happened at SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha where a “notice from the principal ordered the girl students to get boyfriends before Valentine’s Day”. The notice went viral on social media within no time. It turned out that the notice was fake, and no such order has been issued.

The notice that “ordered” the girl students to get boyfriends also bore the signature of the principal. Reportedly, the viral notice had a directive that the girls will not be allowed to attend classes if they do not select boyfriends for themselves before February 14 adding that in order to be eligible to attend classes, the girl students will not only have to get boyfriends but will also have to submit their boyfriends’ pictures at the principal’s office to confirm their eligibility.

Rashmita Behera, a student of the college, said, “We have all seen the viral notice. This does not seem real. Some bad elements have made a fake notice viral. This has maligned the name of our college. Our Principal is a good man and we don’t think he would have done such a thing.”

Bijay Patra, the principal of the college has lodged an FIR in this connection. He also denied any such notice issued by him. “The notice is not issued by me. The letterhead on which the viral notice has been printed is fake. It neither has the contact number of the college, nor the name in the correct order,” said Patra while addressing the media.

“I have already filed a police complaint in this connection demanding punishment for the culprit as per the law,” Patra added.