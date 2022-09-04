Mumbai: A python’s heartbreaking story just got an uplift with a facelift! A month ago, a 10-feet-long python in Mumbai was struggling for its life due to multiple fractures and wounds. The poor creature was, thankfully, rescued and now is all set to undergo a one-of-its-kind plastic surgery.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Sons Chairman, Dies In Road Accident

The surgery could be a breakthrough in treating the critically injured endangered wildlife. The Indian rock python was rescued by the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and the Forest Department in August.

The python has been in critical condition due to multiple fractures and open wounds from day one of its rescue. However, it has been under observation and treatment by a team of veterinarians and animal rescuers for more than three weeks now. With tremendous efforts and care, it has been responding to the treatment, a Forest Department official told PTI.

PYTHON TO UNDERGO ONE OF ITS KIND PLASTIC SURGERY

To save the life of the python and to improve its medical and physical condition, reconstructive plastic surgery is on the cards.

“The python has been critical and our teams are trying their best to treat it. Dr Rina Dev would be performing plastic surgery to reconstruct the damaged face of the python. This surgery would be a breakthrough in treating critically-injured endangered wildlife,” said Pawan Sharma, founder, RAWW, and Honorary Wildlife Warden with the Maharashtra Forest department.

Recently, a peacock with a fractured leg was rescued from Raj Bhavan and has successfully undergone major surgery and is responding well to treatment. Sharma appealed to people to inform the Forest department and animal rescuers if they notice any injured or distressed wildlife.