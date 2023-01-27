Home

Viral

Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

This video that is going crazily viral over the internet is of a unique hairdo and makeup of a woman.

Viral video: Quite a number of things that usually go viral on social media are the things that weird, unusal or extremely lovely and positive that wins hearts of netizens. Now, a video that is going crazily viral over the internet is of a unique hairdo and makeup of a woman.

The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a make up artist named Chitra where she can seen doing makeup transformation of a young lady.

WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chitrasmakeupartist (@_chitras_makeup_artist_28)

The viral clip begins with a woman stapling a number of chocolate eclair toffees like a garland and then we can see a woman giving finishing touches to the make up of a young lady who is seen sitting patiently wearing a yellow lehenga. The woman was seen wearing a necklace where the pendant was nothing but a ferrero rocher and three mango bites. She was also seen wearing bracelets and other jewellery items made of actual chocolates and toffees

Towards the end of the video, the young lady can be seen walking down a road giving full view of her make up and twirling when we can see her complete hairdo that has hundreds of chocolates in it. The video that was shared recently has amassed over 5.3 million views in just few days.