Home

Viral

Viral Video: Elephant Chases Away Lioness In Epic Encounter

Viral Video: Elephant Chases Away Lioness In Epic Encounter

The video shows a lioness lying behind a well and an elephant approaches the well from the opposite side and starts drinking water.

Viral Video: Elephant Chases Away Lioness In An Epic Encounter

Elephant Lioness Encounter: It is true that lions hunt elephants but only when their number is good and the elephant is either alone or young or sick. Elephants are the largest, biggest, heaviest, and most powerful animals on land. In a routine scenario, lions will not dare to attack a full-grown healthy elephant, similarly, elephants also keep their distance from lions. But sometimes the inevitable happens and the two come face to face.

A video is going viral showing one such encounter between an elephant and a lioness. The video shows a lioness lying behind a well and an elephant approaches the well from the opposite side and starts drinking water. All this while the lioness is trying to hide behind the well. After a few moments, the elephant notices the lioness and without wasting a moment, charges toward her with a loud trumpet. The lioness has no choice but to run for her life.

You may like to read

The video is shared on YouTube by @LatestSightings.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

That was a close encounter between two majestic and powerful animals.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

DodderingOldMan, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better example of just how expressive an elephant can be with its trunk…”

Neo Reign, “If you’ve ever seen an elephant in person you’ll know how majestic they really are. The way they look at you.”

Bambisco, “It’s funny how it’s all a big misunderstanding that they can never explain to each other 😂 for the elephant it’s “hey, I came for some water, what are you doing here!” and for the lioness it’s “hey, I’m trying to sleep, what are you doing here!”

Yakziv Z, “both the lioness and the elephant looked like adolescents. This was hilarious!”

Anti Channel, “He looked satisfied with himself at the end, the fact that he managed to scare off a lion. Lions can roar loudly, but even that’s nothing compere to the sound an elephant makes. They’re not only big, but also intelligent. That makes them so powerful.”

susmita mitra, “The elephant’s initial walk with the swag was charming”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.