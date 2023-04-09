Home

Baby Elephant Holds Keeper’s Hand And Wouldn’t Let Go, Internet Is Wowed: Watch

The baby is holding the hand of the keeper with his trunk and trying to go to sleep.

The baby wants to feel secure and loved.

Viral Video: Kids want to be assured time and again that they are being loved and they are safe. Parents make all efforts to make sure that their children do not feel insecure in any way. It is the same with animal babies. They want these kinds of reassurances.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a baby elephant lying down and there is a keeper with it. The baby is holding the hand of the keeper with his trunk and tries to go to sleep.

The video is shared on Twitter by B&S @_B___S with the caption, “Baby elephant holding caretaker’s hand.🥰”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This video very strongly suggests that just like human children, animal babies, and young ones need a sense of protection and an assurance that they are being loved and cared for.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Kenny Johnson @TheKennyJohnson Replying to @_B___S, “Beautiful bonding !!!”

🧡Jan- Donnie is my 🧡🤖 @wahlberg4evaluv Replying to @_B___S, “So precious”.

Sherri Hoss @SherriHoss Replying to @_B___S, “Aww”.

Leo Santos @Leosantos410 Replying to @_B___S, “♥️😍”

Caroline Heywood @heywoodppp Replying to @_B___S, “Cute baby elephant, does it have teeth?”

Abhishek Dubey @AbhishekMuskaan Replying to @_B___S, “So cute 🥰”

$SHIB🐾 Dude 🐶🍖➰@ShibDuude Replying to @_B___S, “sleepy baby elephant 🐘❤️”

TIMOTHY P LARKIN @tplarkin7 Replying to @_B___S, “That’s like me when I watch ASMR videos in bed.”

Wayne Van Valkenburg @WayneValkenburg Replying to @_B___S, “AWWWWW!”

Shib_Hodlr @ShaunAn53368545 Replying to @_B___S, “I love elephants. That is all”.

Kishore Kr Das @ikishorekrdas Replying to @_B___S, “That’s such a heartwarming sight! 😍”

Grahame Robertson @grum10 Replying to @_B___S, “Baby Elephants are just totally amazing and so lovable. #Elephant #Nature”.

