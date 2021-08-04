New Delhi: A recent job circular by the HDFC Bank for hiring branch sales officers in Tamil Nadu that read, ‘2021 passed out candidates are not eligible’ has gone crazily viral on social media, following which the bank issued a clarification saying, “This is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the corrected advertisement.” The circular was issued on behalf of HDFC Bank by its vendor and it had landed the former in a piquant situation. The advertisement started making rounds on social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of the job circular and wrote, “This is atrocious!”. The user also tagged the bank’s official handle, and soon an executive from the bank’s end replied to it as a “typo”.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Bank Invites Applications For 153 Grade 'A' Posts | Important Details Here

Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Notification for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers Posts Released | Details Here

Hi Gayathri, this is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here. -Zubin — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) August 3, 2021

Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 10 Crore Penalty On HDFC Bank For Deficiencies In Regulatory Compliance

The ad with HDFC Bank and its logo at the top and the slogan ‘We Understand your world’ below it, announced walk-in interview for graduates who are less than 28 years of age. The work locations mentioned were Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar. The ad also proclaimed that “2021 pass out candidates are not eligible”.

Meanwhile, netizens started sharing the picture of the job circular and also hilarious memes about it and as well as about the people who had graduated during the ‘Corona years’. Reacting to the post, one user tweeted, “I don’t think #hdfcbank ‘understand our world’. Look at the job eligibility. Farewell to all 2021 graduates.”

Let’s have a look at how people reacted to this HDFC bank job circular:

I don’t think #hdfcbank “understand our world”. Look at the job eligible. Farewell to all 2021 graduate 😑 pic.twitter.com/ke20V1L8bz — Ramachan Shimray (@ramachanshimray) August 3, 2021

What the heck is this ! What will we do, Since it was a pandemic we have got no other go than attending our exams online! Our certificate’s are accepted by the government. How can you say we are not eligible to attend an interview? I demand an explanation!! @HDFC_Bank #hdfcbank pic.twitter.com/aVxo92XyUT — _ursaimantjenith_ (@jenith_sam) August 2, 2021