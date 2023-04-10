Home

How Old Are Your Ears? This Audio Test Will Tell You. Try It

As we grow up, our body also develops all the organs depending on their composition and use.

Always consult a medical professional and desist from self-medication.

Viral Video: Right from birth we use different senses and faculties that nature blesses us with. The most prominent and well-known senses are taste, touch, sight, smell, and hearing. As we grow up, our body also develops all the organs depending on their composition and use and as we age, they start getting weak and worn out. Then we require outside support like glasses for our eyes and hearing aids for clear hearing.

Here we are sharing an audio test that you can take to determine how old your ears are.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “how old are your ears? 👂let’s test it 🔊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

how old are your ears? 👂

let’s test it 🔊 pic.twitter.com/yV5BJZPYaE — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 9, 2023

We would like to say that this is not diagnostic or clinical and we cannot vouch or take responsibility for the content and the claims made in this video. This is just for fun purposes. If you are having any trouble with your auditory or hearing then you must consult a medical professional at the earliest and follow the instructions.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Jerry Rogers @JerryRo21288944 Replying to @ChannelInteres, “68, though I’m 81”.

m_o_i @moi00464394 Replying to @ChannelInteres, “12 years less then my body”.

Harsha irugu @harsha_irugu Replying to @ChannelInteres, “About my age”.

A_FlyingMonkey @JmW597_ Replying to @ChannelInteres, “it stops at 28”.

Jinete @ThE__WitcHeR_ Replying to @ChannelInteres, “25”

Tanvir Abbas @tinishadow Replying to @ChannelInteres, “9”

Brenda Lok @Alwaysheppie Replying to @ChannelInteres, “54, i am 53😊”.

