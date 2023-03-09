Home

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were dancing at Subhash Ghai's Holi party in a throwback video - Watch viral clip!

Throwback Viral Video: Bollywood celebs party like there is no tomorrow and this throwback video from the 90s featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is proof! Holi, the festival of colours is celebrated with great zeal and fervour, especially in Bollywood. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, a throwback video of Bollywood King Khan – SRK playing Holi with his wife Gauri Khan is going viral and the internet is rejoicing. In the throwback viral video, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were dancing their hearts out at director Subhash Ghai’s Holi party in 1995. They were coordinating their steps with enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan looked super charming in a white oversized shirt and black pants that have turned pink. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, wore a brown T-shirt and shorts with a colourful face.

The video went viral in no time and SRK fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. SRKians got nostalgic after his old video went viral. One of the users wrote, “When times were simpler, love was purer, ppl believed in Ek baar pyaar ek baar shaadi rather than kahi baar pyaar.” Another user wrote, “He loves his wife very much. Both are lucky! lovable couple .❤.” The third one said, “She is now and always was and always will be his best leading lady. The world’s most lovely and wonderful jodi.”

