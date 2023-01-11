Home

Viral

Here’s How Popular Brand Names Will Sound Like If One is Broke

Here’s How Popular Brand Names Will Sound Like If One is Broke

The post that went viral shows Pizza Hut as ‘Peeche Hut’ (Back Out) as if mocking a person’s inability to afford it.

New Delhi: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet,” William Shakespeare used this line in his play Romeo and Juliet to convey that the naming of things is irrelevant. But, when it comes to brand names it definitely is relevant, don’t you think so? Now, a designer has illustrated (in English and Hindi) how brand names of famous food chains and luxury brands would sound or appear when one is broke.

The designer, Dinesh Bhanot (dinesh.bhanot) has redesigned the logos of famous brands from a broke point of view and shared it on an Instagram post. While sharing the reimagining of these brands Bhanot wrote in the Instagram post, “Stuck between ‘i need to save money’ and ‘you only live once’”. Bhanot also stated in his post that it took six hours to edit the brand name and their logos.

Have a look at the viral post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Bhanot (@dinesh.bhanot)

The post that went viral shows Pizza Hut as ‘Peeche Hut’ (Back Out) as if mocking a person’s inability to afford it. Subway has been redisgned as the stuff of one’s dreams and is seen as ‘Sapnay’. Meanwhile, fast food chain Faasos has been turned into regret and one sees the spending as ‘Afsos’ (Sorrow).

Apart from this other brands like New Balance, Lacoste, Johnnie Walker, and Jordans sound like ‘No Balance’, ‘Lacostly’, ‘Jobless Walker’, and ‘Jod Dhan’ (Accumulate Money) as per the designer.

The post instantly caught the eyes of netizens and started going viral acrosss social media platforms as people totally agreed with the designer. The post has also received thousands of likes, shares and comments.