Huge Buildings Go Down Like Houses Of Cards In Demolition Derby: Watch

Buildings are brought down using different methods like using explosion or implosion, manually (by hand), and by using machines.

The professionals who carry out these demolitions use every safety measure.

Viral Video: Sometimes, the authorities have to demolish a few marked buildings, including high rises and industrial structures. Different methods are used for different structures. This video shows a montage of the demolitions of different structures.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Best @Figensport with the caption, “Demolitions”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Constructing a building is a big task and if it is a skyscraper or a multistory building then it might take months and a lot of effort and money. But sometimes you have to bring down those massive structures for different reasons like it is past its best, weakened basement, faulty foundations, uneven floors, increase in value due to price rise, it has become dangerous due to constant wear and tear that cause the foundation to crumble.

Buildings are brought down using different methods like using explosion or implosion, manually (by hand), and by using machines. The professionals who carry out these demolitions use every safety measure but sometimes it does not go as planned. Uncontrolled or unintentional building collapses are a worst-case scenario while other factors such as excessive dust, flying debris, and noise can all cause serious damage to surrounding structures or workers.

