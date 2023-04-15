Home

Husband Forgets To Pick Up Wife After Pee Break, Drives 160 Km

What I’m very sure about is that “mutual misunderstanding” is an integral part of the nuptial bond.

It seems like a very believable account of two people who have been married for 27 years. (Representational image: freepik)

Marriages are made in heaven goes the saying by I don't know who. But what I'm very sure about is that "mutual misunderstanding" is an integral part of the nuptial bond. The husband and wife can disagree, fight, and argue over reasons at times and without a single reason most of the time, like forgetting the birthday or marriage anniversary and even more intensely, driving for miles without picking up your spouse, just like what happened in Thailand.

This one has both the elements of forgetting and driving off.

This one has both the elements of forgetting and driving off.

This one is reported by NDTV. The report says that a man and his wife pulled over to take a leak or urinate as you might like to call it. The man and the woman are identified as 55-year-old Boontom Chaimoon and 49-year-old Amnuay Chaimoon who have been married for 27 years.

This is what transpired.

The two were on a road trip to Maha Sarakham Province. At around 3 AM, Boontom Chaimoon, the husband felt the urge to pee and pulled over to the roadside to relieve himself. Interestingly, Amnuay Chaimoon, the wife too felt the need to relieve herself and both got out of the car. The husband emptied by the roadside while the wife went to a nearby jungle to relieve herself. The husband finished the job quickly and got into the car and drove off for about 160 km. All this while he did not realise that his wife is not in the car. He thought she was sleeping peacefully in the back seat.

When the wife came back from the jungle, she found that both her husband and the car were gone. She had also left her cell phone inside the car. Scared, she started walking ahead. It wasn’t until she walked for 20 kilometres that she found the local police in the district of Kabin Buri at 5 AM.

She didn’t have her husband’s mobile number memorized so she called on her own number about 20 times but her husband didn’t pick up. Finally, at 8 AM, when he had already driven for over 150 kilometres, the cops got in touch with the husband. He quickly turned the car around and drove back to his wife, reported Times Now.

Upon reaching, he apologized to his wife continuously but surprisingly, she didn’t say anything to him!

I don’t know why but it seems like a very believable account of two people who have been married for 27 years.

