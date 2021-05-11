New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the internet in splits. Kejriwal today suggested Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production. “Only two companies are producing vaccines. They produce only six to seven crore a month. This way, it will take over two years to vaccinate everyone. Many waves will have come by then. It is important to increase vaccine production and frame a national plan,” Kejriwal said. However, the Delhi CM’s suggestion left the internet wondering about Intellectual Property Rights. The IP Rights They give the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Feature in New Pan Masala Ad, Fans Begin Hilarious Meme Fest

However, Twitterati was quick to react to the above suggestion. Moments after his suggestion, #IITian started trending on Twitter with over 3,000 tweets by the time of writing of this report. For the uninitiated, Arvind Kejriwal is a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur. "Fair to remind people that Shriman @ArvindKejriwal is IIT Kharagpur's gift to #India? That such dazzling brilliance can only adorn an IITian's mind?," wrote senior journalist Kanchan Gupta on Twitter.

