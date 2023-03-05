Home

Subway Employee Shows Great Balance Between Work And Studies, Internet Is Floored

The post has been well received by the users who have left heart-warming, cheering comments on the timeline.

Work Study Balance: If you want to achieve something, no matter how hard or distant it might appear, nothing or nobody can stop you from getting it. But for that, you have to have fierce determination, iron will, and relentless dedication. This is what we came across and had to share with you.

This is about Kareena, a staffer at an outlet of Subway at the Ambuja Mall in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Her pictures have gone viral showing her behind the counter and she is going through a notebook.

The pictures have been shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra @ipskabra with the caption, “हो कहीं भी आग लेकिन, आग जलनी चाहिए…मिलिए करीना से. @AmbujaMall, रायपुर स्थित @SubwayIndia में जॉब करती हैं. कस्टमर्स के आने जाने के बीच, जो थोड़ा समय मिलता हैं उसमें पढ़ाई कर लेती हैं. “टाइम नहीं मिलता” का बहाना बनाने वाले, सीखें कि 1-1 मिनट का ऐसे भी उपयोग हो सकता है. (Deepanshu Kabra if you have fire in your belly don’t let it die off. Let it burn brighter. Meet Kareena. She works at @AmbujaMall outlet of @SubwayIndia, located in Raipur. The time she gets when there are no customers at the outlet is utilised by studying. Those who make excuses of “not getting time” can learn from her that even a minute can be utilised like she is doing.”

THIS IS THE TWEET SHARED BY DIPANSHU KUMAR

Sharing a few here.

Rajkumar Yadav 🇮🇳 @raaj25990 Replying to @ipskabra @AmbujaMall and 11 others, “Bahut Sundar, Aajkal ke bachhe to sir Exam ko tak bhul jate hai ….”

AMBRISH PATHAK🇮🇳 @im_mrpathak @ipskabra @AmbujaMall and 11 others, “Inspiring !”

Killi Rajeshwar Rao ( Raju ) @KRajeshwarRao3 @ipskabra @AmbujaMall and 11 others, “Hard worker”

RAJEEV KUMAR MEHTA@RAJEEVK57543323 Replying to @ipskabra @AmbujaMall and 11 others, “Its true that if you have a will you have a way! One elderly gentleman told me long back that whilst traveling daily to and fro work place in bus, he finished reading many books!”

But there is a flip to this viral tweet. Isn’t it an invasion of privacy? Clicking someone’s picture, a girl here, without her knowledge and consent. What if Subway takes some punitive action against her?

This might agitate or anger many but then these questions cannot be avoided.

However, what do you think about this?

