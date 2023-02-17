Home

Viral: IMF’s Gita Gopinath Shares ‘Best Way To Work’, Internet Calls It Motivation Booster

Viral Video Today: Sharing a picture of her dog sitting beside her laptop, Gopinath took to Twitter and wrote, "The best way to work".

IMF’s Gita Gopinath Shares ‘Best Way To Work’.(Photo Credit: Twitter@GitaGopinath)

Viral Video Today: Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is quite popular on social media, especially on the Microblogging site Twitter. The Indian-American economist often shares posts related to different genres — be it her day-to-day meetings with ministers, and diplomats to the explaining of the Inflation charts and graphs. Recently, sharing some lighter moments of her life, Gopinath revealed the “best way to work” in her opinion.

Sharing a picture of her dog sitting beside her laptop, Gopinath took to Twitter and wrote, “The best way to work”. And Indeed, the white furry friend is too cute to handle! Since being shared a little over 17 hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 5,500 likes – and counting.

WATCH GITA GOPINATH’S BEST WAY TO WORK HERE

The best way to work pic.twitter.com/egDYvb2BWd — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) February 17, 2023

The viral tweet has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from Netizens. “The Moment you see one..You feel like Scoopi it up and giving it a tight hug 🙂,” wrote one user. Another user wrote, “Cute way to work :).” “Motivation Booster!,” expressed a third user. A fourth user commented, “Your password might be that dogs name mixed with yours i assume.”

“Dog saw your password, but acting as if nothing happened. Next we know is he’s signing off on emails and sending IMF funds to countries to open more dog parks and salons,” added a fifth user.

Gita Gopinath, an Indian-American economist has served as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), since 21 January 2022. Previously, She had served as chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022.

